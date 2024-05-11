Rajasthan Royals looking to expand association with Assam beyond cricket: Barthakur

Guwahati, May 11 (PTI) As IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals returns to its 'second home ground' at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium here for its last two league matches next week, the team is looking to expand its association with the state beyond the game, its chairperson Ranjit Barthakur said here on Saturday.

Advertisment

From initiatives to promote women's cricket to taking the sport among youngsters, the Royals are receiving suggestions with an open mind for greater engagement in this North Eastern state, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Barthakur said, “The Royals are playing here for the second time and it shows the seriousness with which we take Guwahati. It is homecoming for the team.” The Royals, who are scheduled to reach Guwahati on Monday, will take on Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19 at the ACA Stadium.

Barthakur said the Royals will try to schedule at least three matches here from next year, and hoped that the number will go up to five to eight over the next five years.

Advertisment

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, also present at the press meet, said there were talks of granting three matches to Guwahati this year, but it could not materialise due to "logistical issues and ongoing elections".

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections were held in the state in three phases from April 19 to May 7.

Saikia said as a goodwill gesture from the BCCI, its president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, among other top functionaries, will watch the last league match here on May 19.

Advertisment

Praising the facilities at the ACA Stadium, Royals chairperson Barthakur said such infrastructure is needed to promote the sport, especially at the international level.

With more matches being played here, he hoped that at least 20 players from North East will figure in the IPL teams within the next few years.

On his team expanding its association with the state, Barthakur said a few initiatives, especially under its ‘Aurat hai toh Bharat hai’ campaign, will be rolled out here soon.

Advertisment

A plan for providing solar energy to a Mising tribal village in Sonitpur district is afoot, he added.

Responding to Saikia’s suggestions for taking cricket to interior areas where youth had once taken up arms, the Royals’ chairperson said it was an area in which the franchise can look into.

On promoting women's cricket, as per another suggestion by the BCCI joint secretary, Barthakur said, “There can be an eastern Himalayan cricket tournament for women, with North Eastern states, West Bengal, and bordering countries. If it is planned, we can help with it.” Barthakur also said that 25 families in the vicinity of the ACA Stadium will be provided with free tickets for the two matches, while also mooting a similar plan of providing free tickets to workers engaged in upkeep of the stadium. PTI SSG PDS PDS