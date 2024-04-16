Rajasthan Royals pull off IPL's biggest run chase to beat KKR by two wickets

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals pulled off the Indian Premier League's biggest run chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, KKR rode on Sunil Narine's 56-ball 109 to post 223/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, RR were in all sorts of trouble at one stage but Jos Buttler blasted his way to an unbeaten 60-ball 107, as the visitors completed the chase in the last ball of the match.

After his team was asked to bat first on a fresh pitch, Narine blazed away to a 49-ball 100 to lead KKR's charge in this top-of-the-table clash at Eden Gardens.

It was a one-man show from KKR as Narine (109 off 56) batted till the 18th over, first stitching 85 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13).

However, Buttler had other ideas as he did the job for RR from an extremely difficult position.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 223/6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 109; Avesh Khan 2/35).

Rajasthan Royals: 224/8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 107 not out; Sunil Narine 2/30).