Rajasthan United beat Delhi FC 3-1 for 3rd straight win in I-League

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajasthan United FC registered their third win on the trot in the I-League, beating Delhi FC 3-1 here on Friday.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break after an own goal from Delhi captain Victor Kamhuka (45+4) in the added time of the first half. Maicol Cabrera (52nd minute) and Martand Raina (84th) scored a goal each.

Teenager Hridaya Jain (67th) got the only goal for Delhi.

This was the last home match of Rajasthan United FC this season. In total, the Desert Warriors registered six wins, three draws and two losses at home. Delhi FC, who have already been relegated, suffered their 14th defeat of the season.

After 21 matches, Rajasthan United are in fifth place with 33 points, while Delhi have 13 points and will finish at the bottom of the table.

Expectedly, Rajasthan United started in a dominant fashion, coming close to scoring on numerous occasions in the first-half.

Captain Alain Oyarzun was in the thick of things from the get-go. The Spaniard had two well-struck volleys denied -- first by a block from Delhi captain Victor Kamhuka, and the second by the crossbar.

In the 43rd minute, Martand Raina touched a free-kick that ended into the back of the net, but the goal was denied by the assistant referee as Seiminmang Manchong interfered with the set-piece from an offside position.

A minute later, Uruguayan Cabrera stung goalkeeper Lalmuansanga’s gloves from distance.

Rajasthan finally got their opener at the stroke of half-time, and it arrived rather fortunately.

Kyrgyz midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev tried his luck from outside the box, and the shot deflected off Kamhuka, who failed in his attempt to clear the ball, and it trickled into the net.

Early in the second half, Cabrera doubled the lead from a one-on-one situation, perfectly chipping the ball over an onrushing Lalmuansanga.

Delhi, down 0-2 and desperate to get something from the match, pushed more numbers forward. In the 66th minute, Gwgwmsar Goyary had his first real chance as his delicate strike went centimetres wide of the far post.

Just a minute later, the visitors halved the deficit. Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan got a hand to Cameroonian Junior Nkengue’s shot but the ball eventually rolled into the path of Hridaya, who shot it in from close range to bag his fourth goal of the season.

Delhi had the ball in the net again in the 81st minute, but it was from an unusual situation -- a throw-in. Jestin George’s long throw, untouched by any player, went directly into the net, and as a goal cannot be scored from a throw-in, the referee awarded a goal kick.

Rajasthan shut down any more signs of a Delhi fightback in the 84th minute when an unmarked Raina headed in Oyarzun's inch-perfect cross from the left to make it 3-1.