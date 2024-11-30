Rajasthan United beat Namdhari 3-1 with stunning comeback win

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan United FC staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat hosts Namdhari FC 3-1 in the I-League here on Saturday.

Namdhari took a fortunate lead in the 18th minute when Rajasthan defender Wayne Vaz, under pressure from Akashdeep Singh, scored an own goal.

The hosts dominated early, with Akashdeep coming close to doubling the lead in the 34th minute, only for Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan to deny him with a superb save.

Rajasthan grew into the game and equalised in the 51st minute after William Neihsial was fouled in the box and Alain Oyarzun converted the resultant penalty with ease.

Namdhari nearly regained the lead in the 70th minute, but Cledson Dasilva’s header drifted narrowly wide.

Three minutes later, Seiminmang Manchong dribbled past multiple defenders and fired in a low shot that eluded goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh, putting Rajasthan ahead.

Namdhari’s hopes faded after a red card in the 80th minute, and Wayne Vaz redeemed himself in the 85th minute, tapping in from close range to seal Rajasthan’s victory. PTI TAP PDS PDS