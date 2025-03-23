Rajasthan United rise to fifth place after win over Namdhari

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) Two first half goals helped Rajasthan United FC beat Namdhari FC 2-1 and jump to the fifth place in the I-League standings.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break.

Seiminmang Manchong (41st minute) opened the scoring for Rajasthan United, before Alain Oyarzun (45+4th) doubled the lead in the first-half injury time.

Rajasthan United are fifth in the I-League table with 30 points from 20 matches, while Namdhari are on seventh with 26 points from as many matches.

Manchong and Oyarzun scored in quick succession for Rajasthan United, the latter scoring off a rebound from his own penalty, which was initially saved by Namdhari goalkeeper Nishan Singh.

Vicente converted a free-kick in the second half to halve the lead.

Namdhari piled on the pressure in the closing stages of the game, but the hosts held on to clinch their eighth victory of the season. PTI SSC BS BS