Rajasthan United rock Churchill Brothers'' boat with a late strike

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan United FC shocked Churchill Brothers 1-0 in their I-League match at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium here on Saturday.

The loss was Churchill's second of the new year.

Spanish striker Gerard Artigas delivered the winner (90+3) deep into the add-on time of the second half.

The defeat came as a double blow for the visitors as it also cost them the top position they were occupying in the league table. While Namdhari FC, who outclassed Shillong Lajong FC in the day's first match, are now toppers with 20 points, the Goa side have dropped to the second place with 19 points from 10 outings.

Rajasthan meanwhile moved up to fourth place with 14 points in their kitty from nine matches. The win extended the Desert Warriors' unbeaten streak to five games, in which they have bagged 11 points.

After a shocking loss to open the new year, Churchill's form reset to the normal and the league toppers were hoping to extend their lead after Inter Kashi's loss the prior evening.

Rajasthan though were not an easy case to crack, unbeaten in four and putting together a run of results that not just belied their early season form but also had slowly turned it around.

Predictably, the visitors were the ones who started off brighter, and in a first half devoid of much real goalmouth action, were the ones who conjured up the big chances of the period.

The first chance arrived seemingly on a platter for Kingslee Fernandes, the forward's run at the far post picked out with a perfect cross from the left. He volleyed high.

Neither team had adequately tested the goalkeepers with long balls and set pieces, often headed clear or easily gathered in goal. It took till the opening minutes of the second half for both sides to really put together a run of play that looked dangerous, Rajasthan's Naoba Meitei first testing Sayad Abul Kadir from a tight angle after a run into the box.

Off the counter attack, Churchill almost got the opener, Lamgoulen Hangshing's cutback from the right falling in the path of Kingslee running into the box. The forward's shot was on target, but bounced off a clueless defender blocking the goal.

The game wore on without either side able to break through, half chances also petering out to few and far between. Arguably the best chance fell to Churchill's Nishchal Chandan in the 88th minute, when a half cleared corner fell at his feet inside the six yard box. Facing a narrow angle and a rapidly shutting window of opportunity, he volleyed high. PTI AH AH KHS