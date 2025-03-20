Rajawat, Muthuswamy enter men's singles second round, Sindhu exits

Basel, Mar 20 (PTI) India's Priyanshu Rajawat entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles event of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over local player Tobias Kuenzi here.

Rajawat, ranked 35th in the world, beat Kuenzi 21-10 21-11 in just 29 minutes in an opening round match late on Wednesday to set up a clash with Toma Junior Popov of France.

S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian also progressed to the next round, beating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-5 21-16. He will face second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark later on Thursday.

But it was curtains for Kiran George in the men's singles as he lost 21-18 17-21 10-21 against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the opening round.

Sindhu ousted =========== Two-time Olympic medallist and seventh seed PV Sindhu's poor run continued as she crashed out in the opening of the women's singles event, losing 17-21 19-21 against lower ranked Julie Jakobsen of Denmark.

In another all-Indian women's singles first round match, Anupama Upadhyay beat Anmol Kharb 21-14 21-13 to set up a clash against fourth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath also progressed to the second round of the mixed doubles event, beating Algerian duo of Tanina Violette Mammeri and Koceila Mammeri 21-15 22-20. PTI The Indian duo will next play Chinese Taipei's Kuang Heng Liu and Yu Chieh Jheng. PTI SSC SSC UNG