Rajesh prevails in three-way playoff to win DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open

Phillaur (Punjab), Mar 5 (PTI) Rajesh Kumar Gautam prevailed in a three-way playoff to win the DP World PGTI NexGen Phillaur Open at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club here on Thursday.

Rajesh (70-67-70), a Lucknow-based Army man, edged out Pankaj Maandiya (68-70-69) and Aditya Raj Singh Chahal (69-69-69) in a playoff that went to three extra holes after the trio ended the regulation 54 holes with matching totals of six-under 207.

Rajesh, the overnight joint leader, struck a one-under 70 featuring three birdies and two bogeys in the final round before emerging victorious on the third playoff hole with a birdie.

Pankaj and Aditya, who were both overnight tied third, one shot off the lead, fired scores of two-under 69 in the last round to join Rajesh in the playoff.

Aditya’s challenge ended on the first playoff hole where he made par, while the other two players made birdies.

Rajesh and Pankaj made pars on the second playoff hole but on the decisive third playoff hole, Rajesh triumphed with a birdie as Pankaj made par after finding the rough twice.

Rajesh’s second win on the NexGen saw him bag the winning cheque worth Rs 3,17,875 that moved him into third position in the DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

Aditya, who finished joint runner-up alongside Pankaj in Phillaur, now leads the NexGen Order of Merit with season’s earnings of Rs 4,87,000. Sunny Singh finished fourth at three-under 210.

Rajesh, a winner on the NexGen in 2025 when he also finished fourth on the NexGen merit list, had an up and down final round before heading into the playoff.

Gautam dropped an early bogey on the second hole but came roaring back with three straight birdies from the sixth to the eighth thanks to his terrific iron shots.

He finally dropped a bogey on the 15th but kept himself in the hunt with pars on the last three holes.

"My driving and iron-play stood out for me this week. Today my putting was also top-notch. Despite a poor start to the final round after the early bogey, I was constantly focusing on hitting it close to the flag in order to keep my chances alive. It was a game of nerves in the playoff and I kept my composure to come through at the end," Rajesh said.

"This win is a big confidence-booster for me. It helps me set my sights on winning the NexGen Order of Merit this year which would in turn enable me to book my spot on the main tour for next season. I would like to thank the 60 Engineer Regiment, my unit in the Indian Army, for all their support," he added.

Phillaur-based professional Swatanter Kumar finished tied 36th at seven-over 220.