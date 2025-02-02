Rajeshwaran beats Jessica in thriller, second seed Marcinko pulls out

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Maaya Rajeshwaran staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Jessica Failla while second seed Petra Marcinko's unexpected retirement made headlines as the qualifying draw at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series concluded here on Sunday.

In a keenly-contested match, a determined Rajeshwaran outlasted Jessica Failla 7-6, 1-6, 6-4.

After winning the first set in the tie-break, Rajeshwaran dropped the second set as her opponent settled down. The third set was tightly contested, but Rajeshwaran's composure sealed a well-deserving victory for her.

Second-seeded Marcinko's campaign came to an abrupt end as she retired while trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. The reason for her withdrawal was not immediately disclosed, but her departure left a void in the tournament.

Japanese fourth seed, Mei Yamaguchi, displayed great resilience to overcome Alevtina Ibragimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. After losing the opening set, she staged a strong comeback, levelling the match before clinching the decider in a tense tie-break. The match lasted over two hours.

In another enthralling encounter, Tina Smith defeated Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Despite dropping the second set, Smith maintained her aggressive style, breaking Kudashova's serve at crucial moments in the final set to claim victory.

The main draw will commence on Monday. Tatjana Maria of Germany will take on Aleksandra Krunic of Crotia in the opening game, followed by Sara Bejlek of Czech Republic facing Rebecca Marino Canada.

India's Sahaja Yamalapalli will go up against Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand.