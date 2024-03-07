Rajeshwari hopes for turnaround in UP Warriorz's fortunes on 'better Delhi wicket'

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) UP Warriorz spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is confident of a turnaround in the fortunes of her team which has lost three out of five matches in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

She is expecting that the wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here will get better later in the tournament, which can help her team win matches.

"Delhi's wicket was quite slow, and the first two matches in Bangalore also felt the same. But I feel the wicket here will get better as the tournament progresses. We will go out there with a positive mindset and look to win matyches," she told PTI Video in an interview.

"Even though we lost two matches, we have made a good comeback," she said.

UP Warriorz are currently at fourth spot in the five-team tournament with four points from five matches.

Gayakwad shared her thoughts on the ground-breaking initiative of recognizing women warriors through a dedicated wall.

"It's a really good feeling, for all the women warriors, this wall is for them," said the 32-year-old left-arm spinner.

UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, has recently acknowledged UP Warriorz as a ‘Generation Equality Ally.’ "There are many talented women in UP, and women coming from middle-class families, this is a good thing," she said.

Gayakwad's team-mate and Australian player Grace Harris, meanwhile, said that there were no clear favourites in the WPL.

Acknowledging the tough competition in the league, Harris described it as a "four horse race to the finals." Harris traded her cricket bat for a paintbrush, joining forces with UN Women and the UP Warriorz to spread a powerful message of gender equality through captivating murals.

Reflecting on the hectic cricket schedule, Harris admitted to not being accustomed to late nights but expressed love for the game and its competitive nature.