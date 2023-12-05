Rajeshwari, Vivaan win season's first trap shooting national trials

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Paris Olympics quota winner Rajeshwari Kumari on Tuesday won the national selection trial 1 in women's trap, while Vivaan Kapoor triumphed in the men's category on a day when both the finals went into shoot-offs.

India's No. 1 woman trap shooter Rajeshwari had topped the qualification round held at the Karni Singh ranges over three days, with a score of 118.

Teenager Bhavya Tripathi of Delhi, who won silver, shot 114 to grab one of the six qualifying spots, but improved upon her fifth position to end tied at 43 hits with Rajeshwari in the final.

Bhavya then missed the first shoot-off shot as Rajeshwari made no mistake to win the match. Shreyasi Singh was third.

Vivaan's path to winning the trial was a bit different as he shot 121 in qualification to finish second to Shardul Vihaan, who shot a table-topping 122.

The Rajasthan trap shooter then hit 44 targets in the final and found himself tied with Zoravar Singh Sandhu after the regulation 50 targets.

It was the second time Vivaan faced Zoravar in a shoot-off on the day.

At the end of the qualification, Vivaan had pipped Zoravar 1-0 to take the higher bib number going into the final.

In the final, Zoravar put up a better fight, but missed his third shoot-off target as Vivaan blasted all three. Former world champion Manavjit Sandhu came third. PTI AM AM PDS PDS