Rajgir in Bihar to host Women''s Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The next edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be hosted in the ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar from November 11-20, the sport's apex body in the country said on Thursday.

The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where hosts India clinched the title.

Besides defending champions India, reigning Olympic silver medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

Extending a warm welcome to the teams set to participate in the continental event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "I am very happy and delighted to extend the support of Bihar Government to host the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy. We extend a very warm welcome to the international teams participating in the prestigious event.

"We hope the hockey teams, officials and hockey fans travelling for this event will enjoy the hospitality of our people, we will ensure no stone is left unturned in making this event a grand success." Dato Fumio Ogura, president of Asian Hockey Federation said, "I extend my profound gratitude to Hockey India for taking up the responsibility to host this marquee event after successfully hosting the men's and women's Asian Champions Trophy in India last year.

"I am confident that the event in Rajgir, Bihar will be a huge success similar to the previous edition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand." Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic moment for hockey as this is the first time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar. We are grateful to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Bihar Government for the incredible opportunity and support to host the event." PTI AH AH ATK