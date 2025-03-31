Rajgir to host men's Asia Cup, Hockey India signs MoU with Bihar Sports Authority

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Rajgir will host the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament from August 29 to September 7, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup set to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Bihar's historical city Rajgir was awarded the hosting rights following a successful conduct of women's Asian Champions Trophy.

The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup, adding to the intensity of the competition as the teams strive to lift the trophy and secure direct qualification.

The 12th edition of the continental tournament will comprise eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia. The remaining two teams will secure their spots through the qualifying event, the AHF Cup.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority was signed on Monday to finalise the historic city as the venue for the marquee event.

South Korea stands as the most successful team in the history of the men's Asia Cup with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2022), followed closely by India (2003, 2007, and 2017) and Pakistan (1982, 1985, and 1989), who have each won the tournament three times.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: "With the Asia Cup serving as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, we anticipate high-quality matches filled with passion and skill. I thank the Government of Bihar for their continued support in promoting hockey in the region." HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "We are thrilled to bring the Asia Cup to Rajgir, Bihar. The tournament will not only showcase the best of Asian hockey but also provide a major boost to the sport in India and the region.

"The excitement and enthusiasm around hockey in Bihar are growing, and this international event will inspire many young players. We look forward to a successful tournament and thank the local authorities for their immense support." PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC