Rajmohan Pillai appointed president of Sport Climbing Federation of India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI) The Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI) has appointed Dr Rajmohan Pillai as its new president while Sushil Malik is the vice-president.

Also, Sushil Kumar has been elected as the president of the Haryana State Federation.

The election of officer-bearers was held here on Sunday and the gathering was addressed by general secretary, Col SP Malik, who emphasised the importance of scientific athlete development while lauding the recent successes of young climbers.

To improve athletes' performance and overall health, this development will incorporate a thorough strategy that will address nutritional, psychological and physical levels.

"High performance is crucial for athletes as an athlete's physiology is most tested when he climbs altitude. It is imperative that we begin to assist more athletes who are testing the limits of today's climbing challenge with advanced recovery and guidance," Malik was quoted as saying in a media release.

Malik has extensive international experience and dedication to promoting young talent and is expected to bring significant contributions to the SCFI.

He has been instrumental in nurturing athletes at the grassroots level, particularly in Haryana, where he has been actively involved in the boxing circuit.

His efforts have led to the development of numerous young athletes excelling in their respective sports, as Malik's leadership is anticipated to have a positive impact on the sport of climbing in India.

Meanwhile, Dr Pillai said, "We can see that Indian interest in climbing as a sport is growing today. The ecosystem must be more sustainable, which means we must give our talents more sophisticated support so they can be well-prepared for their mission to thrive." Pillai, too, has extensive experience and leadership in the Beta Group and is expected to bring valuable insights and strategic direction to the SCFI as the new head. PTI AYG SS