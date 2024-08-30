Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarterfinals, Swami crashes out

Paris, Aug 30 (PTI) Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal's Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men's open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia's Ken Swagumilang (no. 12 seed) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.

Aliou took the second end with a one-point win but Rakesh still held his lead and extended it by five points in the third end, shooting two 10s.

The Indian went on to establish a six-point lead, winning the fourth end.

Aliou took the final end of three arrows dropping just one point, but Rakesh's healthy lead ensured his last-16 berth.

Another Indian, Shyam Sunder Swami, who got the 15th seed in the qualification round, crashed out after losing to Comsan Singpirom of Thailand in a thrilling shoot-off finish.

Enjoying a three-point lead till the penultimate round, Swami failed to wrap it up as Singpirom brought it level 138-138 to force a shoot-off.

Both shot 10 in the shoot-off, but the Thai archer was adjudged winner with his arrow landing closer to the centre. PTI TAP TAP AH AH