Ramanathan to face Digvijay in final; Prajwal-Nitin pair wins doubles title

Dharwad, Oct 21 (PTI): Asian Games silver medallist and fourth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan will face third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in an all-Indian final in the ITF Dharwad Men's World Tennis Tour here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Ramanathan scored a remarkable come from behind 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over top seeded American Nick Chappell, while Digvijay too was equally feisty during his 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4 win over second seed Bobrov Bogdan.

Meanwhile, the third seeded Indian pair of SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha bagged the doubles title.

Prajwal and Nitin ended the dream run of the unseeded duo of Sai Karteek Ganta and Manish Sureshkumar with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Advertisment

The winners were richer by USD 1500 while the runners-up pocketed USD 900.

In the first semifinal, Chappell asserted his dominance racing to a 4-1 lead with a break in the third game before wrapping up the set at 6-3.

However, in the second set, Ramanathan fought back with vengeance and a break in the fourth game was enough for him to grab the second set 6-3.

Advertisment

In the third set, Ramanathan was down 2-5. However, the Indian mounted an extraordinary comeback and took the deciding set into a tie-breaker which he won easily 7-2.

Results (All Indians Except Mentioned) Singles Semifinals: 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat 1-Nick Chappell (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2); 3-Digvijay Pratap Singh beat 2-Bogdan Bobrov 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Final (Doubles): 3-SD Prajwal Dev / Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta / Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-3. PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS