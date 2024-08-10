Ramesh Budihal, Kamali Moorthy crowned national surfing champions

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) The final day of the Covelong Classic, also the last leg of the National Surfing Championship, concluded on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu Surfers emerging triumphant across all four categories.

Ramesh Budhial of Karnataka and Kamali Moorthy of Tamil Nadu were crowned the overall National Surfing champions based on the cumulative points collected from their finishes across the four legs of the national championship that had started in March.

"I’m happy to have defended my title in the Groms 16 and U-Girls category. However, I am elated to also be crowned as the national champion. My next goal is to win at the Asian Surf Championship," said Kamali Moorthy after being crowned the champion.

Meanwhile, Budihal stated, "I've had my sights set on the National Championship title from the very beginning of the season, and I'm delighted to have reached this milestone. Now, my focus shifts to making the country proud at the Asian Surfing Championship." At the Covelong Classic, the Tamil Nadu surfers shone across categories, with prodigy Kishore Kumar claiming the Men's Open title with a score of 15.47. Shrishti Selvam walked away with the winner's trophy, with 6.33 points, in the Women's Open section.

The Groms 16 & Under Boys and Girls classes saw local surfers Tayin Arun (14.66) and Kamali Moorthy (9.66) come out on top.

The winners in each category received a cash prize of Rs 20,000, while the runners-up got Rs 15,000 each.

"I am very happy to win the title today. It was not an easy feat given the tough conditions, but I'm proud to have achieved it," said Selvam following her conquest.

"My next goal is to perform my best at the Asian Surf Championship, which is scheduled later this month in Maldives." The Groms 16 and U-Boys category finals too saw intense competition among the young surfers, as Arun outshined everyone, including Kishore, to emerge as the champion with a score of 14.66.

Kishore missed the top spot by a whisker, finishing with a score of 14.27. Harish P settled for the third place with a score of 10.33.

The Groms 16 and U-Girls category finals noticed Kamali Moorthy successfully defend her title with a score of 9.66, whereas Saanvi Hegde of Karnataka took second place with a score of 7.23. Dhamayanthi Sriram finished third with a score of 5.43.

"Kishore and I practice together, so it’s especially rewarding to win the title today. I'm thankful to my coach, the Federation, and everyone who believed in me. My next goal is to bring laurels to our country at the upcoming Asian Surf Championship," noted Arun. PTI AYG SS