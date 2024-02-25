Ramesh, Reddy help India beat Pakistan, clinch Friendship Series 2-1

Dubai, Feb 25 (PTI) Sunil Ramesh and Ajay Kumar Reddy scored half-centuries as India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third T20 to win the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind 2-1 here on Sunday.

Ramesh and Reddy scored 64 and 66 respectively, while skipper T Durga Rao picked three wickets for India.

Reddy was named player of the match.

Pakistan had won the opening match but India came back strongly to take back-to-back games.

Opting to bat, Pakistan lost skipper Badar Munir in the first over. Two partnerships revived Pakistan's hopes and the side reached 124/3 in 12 overs.

A late flourish by Muhammad Salman (74 off 39 balls) saw Pakistan reach 193/9.

Sunil and D Venkateswara Rao then gave India a good start with the bat. Venkateswara departed in the eighth over after scoring 33 off 24 balls. But Ramesh and Reddy stitched a match-winning stand to take India home in 18.4 overs. PTI AM AM AH AH