Ramit Tandon bows out in third round of El Gouna squash tournament

New Delhi Apr 22 (PTI) India's Ramit Tandon’s impressive run at the El Gouna International Open squash tournament came to an end as he went down in straight games to Peruvian world No 3 Diego Elias in the third round of El Gouna International Open in Egypt.

The Indian was no match for former world number 1 Elias, who dispatched Ramit 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 35 minutes in the USD 198,000 PSA Platinum event on Sunday.

The Indian world No 40, who is preparing for next month's World Championships in Egypt, had upset French world No 11 Victor Crouin in the second round after brushing aside Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein in his opener.