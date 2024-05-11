Ramit Tandon ousts Faraz Khan, enters World Squash second round

New Delhi: India's Ramit Tandon made a fine start to his campaign in the World Squash Championships with a breezy win over USA's Faraz Khan at Cairo.

The world No. 36 Tandon, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, emerged an 11-1 11-3 11-3 winner in the first round, dismantling Khan, world No. 57, in just 13 minutes.

Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray here, will face seventh seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of England, a 10-time medallist in the World Championships, in the second round on Sunday.