Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final at Olympics

Chateauroux: Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women's competition at the Olympic Games here on Monday.

Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final.

The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway's Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed exceedingly well to make the final in the fifth place.

Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.