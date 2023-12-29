Ramji, Sachin star in Chennai Quick Guns' win over Rajasthan Warriors

Cuttack, Dec 29 (PTI) Ramji Kashyap and Sachin Bhargo were the heroes for Chennai Quick Guns in their thrilling 31-27 win over Rajasthan Warriors in an Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 match here Friday.

Ramji scored eight points to take his tally to 30 in the league, while Sachin claimed six points in attack.

The effort helped Ramji grab the best attacker award in the league so far.

Attacking first, Rajasthan Warriors were off to a slow start in the first turn and gave away three dream run bonus points to Chennai Quick Guns.

The Warriors only managed to grab 10 points with captain Majahar Jamadar notching up four.

However, Rajasthan made a comeback in the second turn as they displayed a remarkable defensive game to earn three dream run bonus points and allowed Chennai to win only 10 points.

The second inning saw fine performances by the attackers and Rajasthan took a 14-point lead going into the final turn.

But in the fourth and final run, the Quick Guns won 18 points to clinch the match.

Mumbai Khiladis will clash with Chennai Quick Guns on Saturday while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will play against Gujarat Giants. PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM