Ramkumar and Siddarth bow out of Delhi Open

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) India's singles challenge ended at the Delhi Open, an ATP Challenger event, with the opening round defeats of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Siddarth Vishwakarama here Tuesday.

Ramkumar, who was handed a wild card entry, lost 3-6 2-6 to Australia's Tristan Schoolkate in what was a first meeting between the two players.

Ramkumar, ranked 407, had two break chances in the match but could convert none and lost his serve four times to his rival, ranked 237.

In another first round contest, former national champion Siddharth lost 4-6 2-6 to fellow qualifier Samuel Vincent Ruggeri from Italy.

Karan Singh and Sasikumar Mukund, the other Indian wild card entrants, had also their respective first rounds matches.

No Indian is now left in the singles draw.

In the doubles draw, Ramkumar and Saketh Myneni will lead home challenge. The top seeds are up against German combination of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

However, the Indian wild card pair of Parth Aggarwal and Sidharth Rawat were outplayed 2-6 1-6 by fourth seed Japanese team of Matsui Toshihide and Kaito Uesugi.

There are three more Indian pairs in the fray. PTI AT AT ATK ATK