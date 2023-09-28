Ramkumar-Myneni pair one win away from men's doubles gold

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (PTI) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni downed the fighting Korean team of Seongchan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon to move to the men's doubles final, here on Thursday.

The Koreans fought back after losing the opening set in a rather sedate manner but Myneni and Ramkumar held their nerves to walk away with a 6-1 6-7(8) 10-0 win in the semifinals.

The Indian team will now take on Chinese Taipei, that ousted Thailand, in the gold medal match.

India had won the men's doubles title in the last edition in Indonesia with Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan emerging victorious in the final.

Bopanna has been ousted from the men's doubles with partner Yuki Bhambri but he is still in medal contention in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale. PTI AT AT KHS KHS