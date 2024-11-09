Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar headline ITF Championship

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian stars Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar headline a strong field of players from across the world to feature in the men’s ITF Championship to be held here from November 10 to 17.

Advertisment

The event, which will mark the beginning of a busy season for the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) till March next year, will have a prize money of USD 25,000 and the players will have an opportunity to earn ATP points.

While the winner of the event will get 50 ATP points, the runner-up will get 30 points. The semifinalists will get 18 points and those making the final eight will get nine points each.

There will be five points up for grabs for those who finish in round of 16 and one point for finishing in round of 32.

Advertisment

The qualifying rounds will be held on November 10 and 11 while the main draw will start from November 12-17.

“This event is part of three men’s ITF events in a row hosted by AITA for a third year in a row, which will also give opportunity to Indian players to earn valuable prize money and ATP points,” MSLTA secretary Sundar Iyer said in a release.

Other Indians to feature in the event are: Aryan Shah, Karan Singh, the 17-year-old men’s national champion Rethin Pranav, runner-up Nitin Kumar Sinha, 15-year-old Manas Dhamne and Siddanth Bhantia, who have been awarded the main draw wild cards.

Advertisment

The overseas players in the main draw include Uzbekistan’s Khumoyun Sultanov, Dalibor Svrcina, Bogdan Bobrov and Egor Agafonov from Russia and Louis Wessels from Germany. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024