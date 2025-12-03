Rana reprimanded for aggressive behaviour against South Africa's Brewis

Dubai, Dec 3 (PTI) India pace bowler Harshit Rana was on Wednesday reprimanded and handed out one demerit point by the ICC for his aggressive behaviour after dismissing South African batter Dewald Brevis during the first ODI in Ranchi.

"Rana was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," said ICC in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa's innings on Sunday, when the India pacer, after dismissing Brevis, gestured in the direction of the dressing room, which "could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter".

Rana was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rana's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," added ICC statement Rana returned figures of 3 for 65 in the match, which India won by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

A Level 1 breaches carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In the event of a player reaching four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they get converted into suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The demerit points remain on a player's record for 24 months from their imposition.