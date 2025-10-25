Sydney: Pacer Harshit Rana grabbed four wickets and spinner Washington Sundar two as India bundled out Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in the third and final ODI, here Saturday.

Sundar (2/44) dismissed Matthew Short (30 off 41 balls) and Matt Renshaw (56 off 58 balls) after Mohammed Siraj (1/24) and Axar Patel (1/18) had shown the way by getting rid of openers Travis Head (29 runs) and Mitchell Marsh (41 runs) respectively.

Pacer Harshit Rana (4/39) further tightened the screws on the Aussie batters by sending back keeper-batter Alex Carey (24) and Mitchell Owen (1) as Australia were reduced to 198/6 in the 38th over from where they couldn't recover.

Earlier, India skipper Shubman Gill brought in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India are 0-2 down in the series having lost in Perth and Adelaide.

Brief Scores: Australia 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Matthew Short 30, Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44, Axar Patel 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/24).