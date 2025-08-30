Rana’s blistering ton powers West Delhi Lions into DPL Qualifier 2

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Skipper Nitish Rana’s blistering century propelled West Delhi Lions into Qualifier 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 as they outclassed South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Chasing a stiff 202-run target, the Lions were in early trouble after losing two wickets inside the powerplay. Rana, however, led from the front with a 55-ball 134 studded with eight four and 15 sixes.

He forged a 97-run partnership with Krish Yadav for the third wicket to turn the contest on its head.

Rana’s authoritative knock not only steadied the innings but also kept the asking rate in check, before the Lions romped home in the closing overs to set up a Qualifier 2 clash.

Krish looked fluent in his 31 off 22 before being dismissed by Aman Bharti, but Rana carried on unfazed. The skipper unleashed his full range of strokes, mixing timing with power, and ensured the chase stayed under control.

Earlier, the South Delhi Superstarz had posted an imposing 201 for 5 in 20 overs.

Openers Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik gave their side a flying start with a 67-run stand, but a mini-collapse saw them stumble to 78/3.

It was then that captain Tejasvi Dahiya and Sumit Mathur took charge. The pair added a magnificent 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket, rebuilding the innings with attacking strokeplay.

Tejasvi played a captain’s knock of 60 off 33 before falling to Anirudh Chowdhary, while Sumit Mathur provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 48 off just 26 balls, propelling the Superstarz past the 200-run mark.

West Delhi Lions will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday.

West Delhi Lions will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday.

The winner of that contest will earn a ticket to the grand finale against Central Delhi Kings.