Ranchi Royals beat SG Pipers 5-2 to finish third in Women's HIL

Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Lucina von der Heyde and Hannah Cotter netted a brace each as Ranchi Royals outclassed SG Pipers 5-2 in their last match to sign off at the third place, in the Women’s Hockey India League here on Thursday.

Lucina (2nd, 47th), Hannah (55th, 60th) and Sangita Kumari (24th) scored goals for the Royals, while Navneet Kaur (10th, 58th) struck twice for the Pipers, who have already qualified for the final.

The Royals earned a penalty corner within the opening minute and drag-flicker Lucina converted gave them an early lead.

But SG Pipers struck back through captain Navneet, as both sides ended the opening quarter evenly poised at 1-1.

In the second quarter, Ranchi Royals applied sustained pressure through repeated circle entries, and their persistence paid off when Sangita, left unmarked inside the circle, fired home to restore the hosts’ lead.

The Royals went into the break leading 2-1.

After a goalless third quarter, the Royals took charge of the fourth to put the result beyond doubt.

Lucina struck from a penalty corner to score her second goal of the night and extend the hosts’ lead. Hannah then added two late goals in quick succession to end any hopes of a SG Pipers' comeback.

In the meantime, SG Pipers did pull one back through captain Navneet, who netted her second goal of the match, but it proved to be only a consolation as Ranchi Royals sealed a convincing victory. PTI ATK DDV