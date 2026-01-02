Ranchi Royals beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in women''s HIL

Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) Ranchi Royals rode on goals from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi Rana to defeat JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in their women’s Hockey India League match here on Friday.

Defences were on top in the first quarter as both sides hardly made any errors or gave away good chances to their opposition. Ranchi Royals held more possession in the beginning, however, Soorma HC showed great attacking intent and made 10 circle penetrations in the first 15 minutes of the contest itself.

In the 12th minute, Soorma HC won the first penalty corner of the evening, but Penny Squibb's shot was stopped by the first rusher.

With seconds left in the first half, Ranchi Royals broke the deadlock. Agostina Alonso played a powerful pass into the circle from midfield as Rutuja (30') showcased incredible skill to poach the ball perfectly, deflecting it into the net to score.

In the 34th minute, Maria Ortiz came teasingly close to increase the advantage for the Royals as she did well to beat her marker and unleash a low-driven shot towards goal, but the ball struck the post.

In the 54th minute, Ranchi Royals increased their advantage with another amazing field goal. Sakshi (54') unleashed a powerful strike from a tight angle into the top right corner of the goalpost as the Royals built on their lead.

Soorma HC won a crucial penalty corner in the final minute of the match but Penny Squibb's dragflick was denied by Bichu Devi Kharibam to end her game with a cleansheet. PTI APA KHS