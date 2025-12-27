Ranchi Royals to bank on home support in Season 2 of Women's HIL

Ranchi, Dec 27 (PTI) Ranchi Royals will look to bank on the home support to dominate the Women's Hockey India League, while JSW Soorma will have the trophy on their minds after a close slip last season when the four-team competition begins here on Sunday.

The home team is coming into the tournament following some turbulence last season when the inaugural edition winners Odisha Warriors (women's team) became Ranchi Royals after the former withdrew post Season 1.

The new Ranchi Royals franchise took over their spot, retaining some key players and the core squad to represent Jharkhand in Season 2, marking a new identity for the team.

The tournament, to be played exclusively at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here, will follow a double round-robin format, with each team facing the others twice in the league phase, following which the top-two sides will qualify for the final on January 10.

The tournament will also provide India's top players an opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of a busy international season, which will culminate with the Asian Games in Japan in September-October 2026.

Last season, Odisha Warriors defeated JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a closely-fought match to win the title, and the new season should be a highly competitive one given that the performance of players will be closely followed by the national team scouts.

Besides Ranchi Royals and JSW Soorma Hockey Club, the other teams in the fray are Delhi SG Pipers and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, with all the teams equally competitive, having inducted some of the top foreign players from the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Spain and Great Britain in their line-ups.

The opening match will see Ranchi Royals take on SG Pipers under lights on Sunday, setting the tone for 13 days of action in front of an enthusiastic Jharkhand crowd.

Ranchi Royals skipper Nikki Pradhan said her side would focus on the "structure" and "mutual trust" among players on the field to achieve success in the tournament.

"We are proud to begin the new season on home turf in Ranchi, where the passion for hockey is unmatched. Our group is excited to set the tone for the league with fearless, attacking hockey from the very first whistle.

"As captain, my focus is on creating a tight, trusting unit where every player feels empowered to express herself. If we stick to our structure and enjoy the big moments, the results will take care of themselves," said Pradhan.

SG Pipers captain and senior India player Navneet Kaur said her side will aim for a better showing this season.

"There is a bounce-back mindset within the SG Pipers group this season, and that intent has been visible from the start. The squad is balanced with a blend of international experience and Indian players, which provides depth across positions.

"Training under Sofie Gierts is structured and demanding. The sessions are clear in purpose, focusing on discipline, defensive organisation, and collective responsibility. This has created an environment where players are competitive and aligned with the direction the team is taking," she said.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club and India goalkeeper Savita said, the runners-up finish last season had made the group more resolute to go for the title this time around.

"Coming so close to the title last season has only sharpened our resolve. JSW Soorma Hockey Club has unfinished business in this league, and we are determined to turn last year's pain into this year’s motivation. We want to inspire fans with our style of hockey and show that Soorma can finish the job this time," said the India stalwart.

Her co-captain Salima Tete added, "For us, it's about playing with intent every minute. We have the quality across the squad, and if we stay disciplined, control the midfield and back ourselves in key moments, we believe we can go all the way this season." Shrachi Bengal Tigers captain Vandana Katariya said her team will rely on speed and flair to outfox the opponents.

"This is a special group with a strong Bengal identity and a real hunger to prove ourselves against the best. The Tigers will bring speed, flair and a lot of heart to every contest. We respect every opponent, but we fear none. If we stay brave on the ball, defend as a unit and keep our composure in crunch moments, Shrachi Bengal Tigers can be a serious contender for the title," added the India player. PTI AM AM PDS PDS