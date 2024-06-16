Randhawa loses in quarterfinals of Legends Tour match play

Hertfordshire (UK), Jun 16 (PTI) Indian star Jyoti Randhawa was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Paul Lawrie match play on Legends Tour Europe as he lost to James Kingston, who is having a great season.

Randhawa had won his first three matches to reach the quarters while Jeev Milkha Singh had lost in the second round.

Randhawa's first three wins came against Thomas Gogele, Malcolm Mackenzie and Keith Horne, before he lost to Kingston, who is sixth in the MCB Road to Mauritius rankings of the Legends Tour.

Kingston, who used to play with Randhawa on the Asian and European Tours, went 2-up after winning the second and third holes and added a third on the seventh and never looked back.

Though Randhawa did win the eighth, 10th and 13th holes, his South African rival hit back quickly by winning the ninth and the 13th. He stayed 2-up even after the Indian won the 13th. The next four holes were halved and the match was over 2&1 on the 17th.

In the other quarters, Greg Hutcheon beat Joakim Haeggman on the 20th, Angel Cabrera beat Michael Long 2 & 1 and Scott Hend beat Bradley Dredge 2-up.

In the semi-finals, Angel Cabrera takes on Dredge while Kingston faces Hutcheon.