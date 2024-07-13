Randhawa lying tied fifth in Swiss Seniors golf, Jeev is T-19

Geneva (Switzerland), Jul 13 (PTI) India's Jyoti Randhawa was tied fifth with 4-under 66, while Jeev Milkha Singh (68) was T-19th at Swiss Seniors Open on the Legends Tour in Europe for over 50-year-old golfers.

The Indian duo has been playing well this season with Randhawa in his rookie season after winning Q-School for seniors.

Randhawa had five birdies and one bogey, while Jeev had four birdies and two bogeys.

Euan Macintosh and Adilson da Silva were in joint lead at 6-under with Jarmo Sandelin and James Kingston in tied third at 5-under. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC