Randhawa lying tied sixth in Senior Swiss Open, Jeev T-29

Geneva (Switzerland), Jul 14 (PTI) India's Jyoti Randhawa stayed in line for a fine Top-10 finish as he signed for a round of 69 to be tied-sixth at the Swiss Senior Open on the Legends Tour of Europe for over 50-year-old golfers.

The 52-year-old, who opened with a 66, is now at 5-under after two rounds.

Randhawa, playing his first season on the Legends, had a steady second round with two birdies and one bogey.

The other Indian in the field, Jeev Milkha Singh dropped to T-29 with a second round of 72 after his first round 68.

He had two birdies, an eagle, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Andrew Marshall of England (66-66) and Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva (64-68) were tied for the lead with Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden (69-64) lying third. PTI COR APA