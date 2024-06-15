Randhawa moves into Round of 16, Jeev exits

Hertfordshire (UK), Jun 15 (PTI) Jyoti Randhawa won his second match play round to move to the third round on the Legends Tour Europe.

Randhawa, playing his first full season on the Legends Tour for players over 50 years of age, outplayed Malcolm Mackenzie 5 and 4. He will now take on Keith Horne, who beat Jeev Milkha Singh 4 and 3 in the second round.

Randhawa and Mackenzie were tied after six holes before the Indian pulled away to win five holes between the eighth and the 14th and finished the match with four holes to go.

Jeev went 1-up on the third but then Horne, who has played with Jeev in Asia and Europe over the years, won five holes between the fifth and the 14th to close the match.

South African James Kingston has impressed on the Hertfordshire course so far this week. He won on the opening day 5&4 win over Steen Tinning and followed that up with a 6&5 victory against Robert Coles.

Leader of the MCB Road to Mauritius standings and runner-up last week in Greece, Scott Hend, is another player who continues his strong run of form. The Australian beat Adilson da Silva 2&1 to claim his place in the last-16.