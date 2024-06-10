Randhawa registers Top-10 in Legends Tour in Greece

Costa Navarino (Greece), Jun 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa, playing his rookie season, recorded his first Top-10 finish on the Legends Tour Europe at the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy here.

Randhawa, who won the Legends Tour Qualifying School, shot even par 72 in the final round at the Par-72 International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

His earlier rounds were 68 at the Par-71 Bay Course and 66 at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course. With a total of 9-under for 54 holes he was tied-ninth.

The other Indian in the field, Jeev Milkha Singh (67-75-71), at 2-under, was T-32nd.

The Indian pair will play in Irish Legends event next week.

Clark Dennis shot 66 to claim a sixth Legends Tour victory of his career. The American carded three successive rounds of 66 to register a score of 17-under par and win the title by four shots ahead of Scott Hend (13-under).