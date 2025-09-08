Randhawa shoots 65 for career-best fourth on Legends Tour

San Sebastian, Sep 8 (PTI), Sep 8 (PTI) Indian veteran Jyoti Randhawa shot the day’s equal best round of 66 to finish fourth at the European Legends Cup here. It was his best finish on the Legends Tour.

Randhawa’s round included five birdies, an eagle and just one bogey. Overall he had a dozen birdies in the three rounds. The highlight of Randhawa’s round was a hole-out two on the Par-4 ninth.

Scott Hend won the European Legends Cup, hosted by José María Olazábal, by two shots after holding off the challenge of Adilson Da Silva and Stephen Gallacher at Basozábal in Northern Spain.