Randhawa tied 13th after first day in Irish Legends golf

Louth (Ireland), Jun 21 (PTI) India’s Jyoti Randhawa fired four birdies against three bogeys to make a smart start at the Irish Legends on the Legends Tour in Europe.

Randhawa is playing his first full season on the Tour for 50 years and over, and was placed at tied 13 after the first round.

India’s other senior on the Tour, Jeev Milkha Singh shot 74 and was tied 37 after day.

Last week’s tournament host Paul Lawrie was relishing the links test on a day with little wind.

The 1999 Open Champion got the turn in 2-under par before making back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th holes.

He would make a further four birdies on the back nine, with just the one dropped shot on the way back in as he signed for a round of 67 (-5) and the early clubhouse lead.

Lawrie shares the lead with his playing partner Patrik Sjoland – the 2023 Legends Tour Rookie of the Year.

Angel Cabrera won his maiden Legends Tour title last weekend at Hanbury Manor as he claimed the Paul Lawrie Match Play one shot behind Lawrie and Sjoland.

The two-time Major winner was 1-under-par to the turn but played the back nine in 33 shots to end his first round with a 68. PTI Corr UNG