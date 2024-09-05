Randhir Singh asks govt to re-look at its policy on tenure of sports administrators

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Former shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Thursday asked the government to re-look at its policy which restricts the tenure of elected sports federation officials to three terms of four years each, saying it was a major hurdle in the way of Indian sports administrators seeking bigger roles in international bodies.

As per the sports code, a National Sports Federation (NSF) chief can serve a maximum of 12 years, or three terms of four years each.

Randhir, who is set to be elected unopposed as president of the Olympic Council of Asia during its General Assembly on Sunday, added that a country of 1.4 billion had just four Indians heading Asian sports bodies, which was a very poor representation at the continental level.

"In 1.4 billion population, you have only four (Indian) members who are heading Asian bodies," Randhir said during a media interaction.

He said that 12 years was very little time for a sports administrator to make a mark at the national level, leave aside building relationships at the international level and seeking bigger roles there.

"In 12 years, which is the time given to you in your sporting career in the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) or in the federations (NSFs), the first term you become the executive board member, then the next term you become the secretary or joint secretary or vice-president.

"And, by the time you go round the circle of (12 years) you are over. And then, when you are going to an international body, again you have to do your homework... you should be there for some time," he said.

He said that to successfully build reputations and seek bigger roles in international federations, it was imperative to create a supporting lobby, which would only happen if tenures of sports administrators are not restricted back home.

"We people have been there for years and years. I've been at the OCA since 1991. And today I am becoming president," said Randhir, who has served the OCA for more than three decades and was also the IOA secretary general for a very long time.

"If you don't serve and you don't have people knowing you (internationally), nobody cares a damn about you," he said.

He said strong Indian representation at the international level could have dealt better with issues like the one which happened when wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her Paris Olympics final bout for being 100gm overweight.

"Look at the mess we were in as far as wrestling was concerned. Now you have to have your representation. You have to have your people who are strong leaders in those events from your country," he said.

He also asked the government to let the IOA and NSFs work according to the Olympic Charter and the rules framed by the international federations.

"The first thing the IOC Charter says is no political interference, no judicial interference in your (national) federation. So, you are going totally against the ethics of the IOC and the Olympic Charter (if you are interfering)," he said.

"I think the Olympic Charter and international federation rules and regulations should be more important than govt interference."