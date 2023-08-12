Rani ignored in sr women's hockey probables for Asian Games

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Veteran forward Rani Rampal was on Saturday sidelined in the 34-member senior women's hockey probables for the national coaching camp in the build-up to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October.

Rampal had on Thursday lashed out at the national head coach Janneke Schopman demanding an answer as to why she was being ignored despite her fair performances lately.

Ahead of the camp, Schopman told HI in a release, "We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning." "The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024." "We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play." "It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us," she had said.

The camp getting underway here on Sunday will conclude on September 18.

The probables consist of goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki.

As for the defenders, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary are included in the list.

Among the midfielders are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.

The forward line-up has Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung.

India is scheduled to get its Hangzhou Games campaign underway on September 27. It has been clubbed against Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in Pool A.

Notably, the Indians are coming off a victorious performance in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament, which took place last month in Barcelona. The Women in Blue beat hosts Spain 3-0.

PTI AYG AYG TAP