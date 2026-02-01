Ranji Trophy: Andhra, Jharkhand qualify for quarters from Group A

Nagpur, Feb 1 (PTI) Defending champions Vidarbha defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets but still failed to qualify for the knockout round as Andhra and Jharkhand progressed to the quarterfinals of the elite Ranji Trophy on net run rate from Group A here on Sunday.

Despite win over UP, Vidarbha finished third in Group A on net run rate after amassing 31 points from seven games, behind Andhra and Jharkhand, who too have the same points but a superior NNR. Chasing 201 for an outright win, Vidarbha finished at 91 for 4 on Saturday, but came out strong on Sunday to knock off the target in 58.2 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Opener Aman Mokhade top-scored with an elegant 83 off 150 balls that was laced with 10 boundaries, while Danish Malewar continued his fine form with 54 off 89 deliveries.

Left-arm orthodox Shivam Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh with figures of 4/55.

Andhra tops Group A ============= Andhra topped Group A after settling for a draw against Nagaland in their final match in Sovima.

Resuming their second innings at 85 for 4, Nagaland folded out for 342 with wicketkeeper Chetan Bisht making 100 off 181 balls while Nagaho Chishi scored 79.

With 173 runs to chase, Andhra played it safe as they knew a draw would be enough for them to top the group, finishing at 64 for 4 in 8.3 overs.

Jharkhand beat Odisha by 4 wickets ====================== In another Group A match in Jamshedpur, hosts Jharkhand defeated Odisha by four wickets to finish second behind Andhra and edge out Vidarbha from the quarterfinal race.

Resuming their second innings at 202 for 8, Odisha folded for 226, setting Jharkhand a target of 246 which they achieved in 71.3 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Opener Sharandeep Singh (64), Robin Minz (63) and Anukul Roy (45) were the major run getters for Jharkhand.

Tamil Nadu and Baroda play out tame draw =========================== Already out of the knockout reckoning, Tamil Nadu and Baroda played out a tame draw in their final group game.

Resuming at the overnight score of 411 for 7, Tamil Nadu finished at 449 all out with opener Vimal Kumar top-scoring with 182.

In reply, Baroda made 124 for no loss with Shivalik Sharma (59 not out) and Jyotsnil Singh (55) remaining unbeaten.

Brief Scores: In Nagpur: Uttar Pradesh 237 & 200 lost to Vidarbha 237 & 201 for 6 in 58.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 83, Danish Malewar 54; Shivam Sharma 4/55) by 4 wickets. Vidarbha 6 points, Uttar Pradesh 0.

In Sovima: Nagaland 366 & 342 (Chetan Bisht 100, Nagaho Chishi 79; Tripurana Vijay 5/104) draw with Andhra 536 for 9 decl & 64 for 4 in 8.3 overs. Nagaland 1 point, Andhra 3.

In Jamshedpur: Odisha 282 & 226 (Subhranshu Senapati 73; Anukul Roy 5/72) lost to Jharkhand 263 & 249 for 6 in 71.3 overs (Shranadeep Singh 64, Robin Minz 63; Sayed Tufayl Ahmad 4/101) by 4 wickets. Jharkhand 6 points, Odisha 0.

In Salem: Baroda 375 & 124 for no loss (Shivalik Sharma 59 not out, Jyotsnil Singh 55 not out) draw with Tamil Nadu 449. Tamil Nadu 3 points, Baroda 1 point. PTI SSC SSC APS APS