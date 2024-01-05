Ranji Trophy: Anustup Majumdar hits century in Bengal's strong show against Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Jan 5 (PTI) Anustup Majumdar continued his impressive form from last season as he hit a century to take Bengal to 289 for 4 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Andhra here on Friday.

Advertisment

Opting to bat, Bengal began on a slow note, losing a couple of wickets for 62.

Majumdar (125), the team's highest run-scorer last season, joined forces with opener Sourav Paul (96) and the duo shared a 189-run stand for the third wicket to keep their side going.

Spinner Lalith Mohan eventually broke the partnership.

Advertisment

For Andhra, Mohan bagged a couple of wickets, while Nitish Reddy and Shoaib Md Khan scalped a wicket each.

Amandeep Khare's hundred allows Chattisgarh to fight back vs Assam ******************************************************** In another Group B game in Raipur, Chattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare's knock of 116 led Chhattisgarh's fightback against Assam.

Put in to bat, Chhattisgarh were three down for 52 before Ashutosh Singh (58), the side's top run-scorer last season, and Khare stitched 142 runs for the fourth wicket.

Advertisment

While spinner Kunal Sarma broke the stand by dismissing Ashutosh, Khare was cleaned up by pacer Mrinmoy Dutta, as the score read 249 for five at the end of the day's play.

Brief Scores: In Visakhapatnam: Bengal 289 for 4 in 86 overs (Sourav Paul 96, Anustup Majumdar 125; Lalith Mohan 2/91) vs Andhra.

In Raipur: Chattisgarh 249 for 5 in 89.5 overs (Ashutosh Singh 58, Amandeep Khare 116; Mukhtar Hussain 1/33, Akash Sengupta 1/33) vs Assam.

In Alappuzha: Uttar Pradesh 244 for 5 in 64 overs (Rinku Singh 71 batting, Dhruv Jurel 54 batting; Shreyas Gopal 1/33) vs Kerala.

In Patna: Mumbai 235 for 9 in 67 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 65, Suved Parkar 50, Tanush Kotian 50; Veer Pratap Singh 4/32) vs Bihar. PTI AYG PDS PDS