Ranji Trophy Elite Group B: Manoj Tiwary piles up another ton as Bengal dominate Assam

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Skipper Manoj Tiwary’s 100 was among the highlights for rampant Bengal who reduced Assam to 99/8 on the second day after piling up 405 in their Ranji Trophy Group A contest, here on Saturday.

Tiwary, who became only the fourth Bengal player to score 10,000 runs for his state on the opening day, resumed at 68 not out and piled up his 30th first-class ton, making 100 off 264 balls with nine fours.

However, the veteran Anustup Majumdar could only add five runs to his overnight total as he was dismissed for 125 (253 balls, 16 fours).

The 39-year-old Tiwary’s effort took Bengal to a strong 405 in the first essay, with their total getting a further push by half-centuries from Karan Lal (52) and Suraj Sidhu Jaiswal (52), who both added 74 for the eighth wicket.

Bengal bowlers then got into the act here at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara to dismantle Assam.

Denish Das’s 50 and Saahil Jain’s unbeaten 36 notwithstanding, Mohammad Kaif (3/32), Jaiswal (3/25) and Ankit Mishra (2/22) left Assam reeling at 99/8 at stumps, still a massive 306 runs behind in the first innings.

Mumbai conceded 126 run lead against Uttar Pradesh ================================ It was not a happy homecoming for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium with the Ajinkya Rahane-led side conceding a huge 126-run lead in the first innings to visitors Uttar Pradesh on the second day.

UP captain Nitish Rana smacked a 120-ball 106 (12 fours, 5 sixes) and Samarth Singh’s 63 (107 balls, 8 fours) powered them to 324 in reply to Mumbai’s moderate 198.

Royston Dias (3/54) and Shivam Dube (3/32) shared six wickets between them but could not stop UP from gaining advantage.

In reply, Jay Bista (15 not out) and Bhupen Lalwani (9 not out) ensured Mumbai remained unscathed at stumps, trailing by another 102 runs in the second essay.

At Patna, hosts Bihar were bolstered by Sakibul Gani’s 120 not out (199 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes) and fifties from Piyush Singh (51) and Bipin Saurabh (60).

Bihar were ahead by 43 runs against Kerala.

At the Moin ul Haq Stadium, Bihar were dominant on the first day despite Shreyas Gopal’s resistance, who was eventually dismissed for 137 with his contribution rescuing Kerala to a large extent.

Bihar reached 270/5 in reply to Kerala’s 227.

India batter Hanuma Vihari missed a double century as he was dismissed for 183 (347 balls, 21 fours, 3 sixes), with his knock pushing Andhra to a huge first-innings score of 431 against Chhattisgarh despite a fine 7/75 from Ravi Kiran.

In their reply at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Chhattisgarh reached 118/3 when stumps were drawn as they trailed by another 313 runs in the first innings.

Brief scores: At Guwahati: Bengal 405 in 131.4 overs (Anustup Majumdar 125, Manoj Tiwary 100, Karan Lal 52, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 52; Mukhtar Hussain 4/86) lead Assam 99/8 in 34 overs (Denish Das 50; Mohammad Kaif 3/32, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/25) by 306 runs.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 198 and 24/0 in 9 overs (Jay Bista 15*) trail Uttar Pradesh 324 in 81.5 overs (Samarth Singh 63, Nitish Rana 106; Royston Dias 3/52, Shivam Dube 3/32) by 102 runs.

At Patna: Kerala 227 in 74.3 overs (Shreyas Gopal 137; Veer Pratap Singh 3/26, Himanshu Singh 4/63) trail Bihar 270/5 in 73 overs (Piyush Singh 51, Sakibul Gani 120*, Bipin Saurabh 60; Akhin Sathar 2/40) by 43 runs.

At Ranchi: Andhra 431 in 122.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 183, Ricky Bhui 120; Ravi Kiran 7/75) lead Chhattisgarh 118/3 in 42 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 38, Amandeep Khare 28*; Girinath Reddy 2/35) by 313 runs.