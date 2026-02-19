Ranji Trophy final at Hubballi because of safety works at Chinnaswamy: KSCA

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) The Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed that the upcoming Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will be played at Hubballi, a decision the officials took to further speed up the ongoing safety enhancement works at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Ranji Trophy final will start from February 24 and PTI had reported on Wednesday that the prestigious match will be moved to the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi.

“KSCA had the option of hosting this prestigious final either at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, or at the KSCA Hubballi grounds. After careful evaluation and detailed consultations, the Association, in coordination with the BCCI, has taken a considered and strategic decision to stage the final at Hubballi,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA official spokesperson.

Extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works have been underway at Chinnaswamy in line with the recommendations of the state-appointed Expert Committee and other statutory authorities.

“Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works.

“In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves,” said Mruthyunjaya.

However, Mruthyunjaya said, it came as a blessing in disguise because a marquee match can be staged at a mofussil centre in the state, aligning with the vision of the newly-elected KSCA Managing Committee under the leadership of former India cricketer and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

"This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru," he added.