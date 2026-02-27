Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir close in on historic title triumph

Hubballi, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir inched closer to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title triumph after taking a massive first-innings lead against Karnataka on the fourth and penultimate day of summit showdown here Friday.

Replying to Jammu and Kashmir's first innings total of 584, Karnataka were all out for 293 to hand the determined visitors a lead of 291 runs.

By stumps, Jammu and Kashmir, who decided not to enforce follow-on, consolidated their position and stretched their overall lead over Karnataka to 477 runs, having reached 186 for four in their second innings.

Opener Qamran Iqbal was batting on 94 at close of play and Sahil Lotra was unbeaten on 16.

Karnataka's performance with the bat was a far cry from the collective effort by J&K as, barring seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal's defiant 160-run knock, none of the home team batters made any significant contributions.

Having rocked the star-studded home team with his pace on the third day, India's latest pace sensation Auqib Nabi ended with excellent figures of 5/54 in 23 overs to continue his superb run of form this season that has got the country talking and the national selectors take note of his exploits.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 584 and 186 for 4 in 57 overs (Qamran Iqbal batting 94).

Karnataka 1st innings: 293 all out in 93.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 160; Auqib Nabi 5/54). PTI AH AH PDS PDS