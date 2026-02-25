Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir tighten grip with 527/6 vs Karnataka on Day 2

Hubballi, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir piled on the agony for Karnataka, reaching a commanding 527 for six against the eight-time champions before bad light forced an early end to the second day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Wednesday.

Resuming on 284/2, J&K batters capitalised on a good surface with Kanhaiya Wadhawan and skipper Paras Dogra scoring 70 each to keep the scoreboard moving at a steady pace.

Shubham Pundir (121) had set the tone earlier, while Yawer Hassan (88) and Abdul Samad (61) ensured Karnataka bowlers were made to toil for long periods.

Sahil Lotra, who found a place in the XI due to Vanshaj Sharma's injury, grabbed his opportunity with a fluent unbeaten 57 at No. 7, becoming the sixth J&K batter to cross the 50-run mark.

Abid Mushtaq was unbeaten on 20 as J&K ended the day firmly in control.

For Karnataka, pacer Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with 3/90, but it was largely a day of hard grind for the hosts, who rotated as many as six bowlers.

Karun Nair also rolled his arm over for a couple of overs of part-time off-spin in search of a breakthrough.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir: 527/6 in 156 overs (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Paras Dogra 70, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 70, Abdul Samad 61, Sahil Lotra 57 batting, Abid Mushtaq 20 batting; Prasidh Krishna 3/90) vs Karnataka.