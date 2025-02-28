Ranji Trophy final: Sachin's fighting 82 takes Kerala to 298/6 against Vidarbha

Nagpur: Sachin Baby led the Kerala fight back with an unbeaten 82, steering the visitors to 298 for six at tea on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha, here on Friday.

Darshan Nalkande (3/52) provided the vital wicket of in-form Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (34) for the only breakthrough of the session as the contest continued to remain evenly poised.

Kerala are still trailing the hosts by 81 runs.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 1st innings: 379 all out in 123.1 overs (Danish Malewar 153, Karun Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 3/61, Eden Apple Tom 3/101) Kerala 1st innings: 298 for 6 in 99 overs (Aditya Sarwate 79, Sachin Baby 82 batting, Mohammed Azharuddeen 34; Darshan Nalkande 3/52, Harsh Dubey 2/72).