Ranji Trophy Final Scoreboard: Day 5, Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka

NewsDrum Desk
Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of day five of the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka here on Saturday.

Jammu & Kashmir 1st Innings: 584 Karnataka 1st Innings: 293 Jammu & Kashmir 2nd Innings: (overnight at 186/4) Qamran Iqbal not out 160 Yawer Hassan b Prasidh Krishna 1 Shubham Pundir c sub b Vyshak 4 Paras Dogra b Prasidh Krishna 16 Abdul Samad c Vyshak b Gopal 32 Sahil Lotra not out 101 Extras: (B-17 LB-9 W-2) 28 Total: (For four wickets in 113 overs) 342 decl Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/11 3/72 4/145 Bowling: Vijaykumar Vyshak 10-1-30-1, Prasidh Krishna 12-0-42-2, Vidyadhar Patil 13-0-51-0, Shikhar Shetty 31-10-50-0, Shreyas Gopal 36-13-84-1, Karun Nair 7-2-21-0, KL Rahul 2-0-15-0, Mayank Agarwal 2-0-23-0. PTI ATK ATK