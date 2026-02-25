Ranji Trophy Final Scoreboard: Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka

Hubballi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of day two of the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, here on Wednesday.

Jammu & Kashmir 1st Innings (Overnight 284/2; 87 overs) Qamran Iqbal c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 6 Yawer Hassan c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 88 Shubham Pundir c sub (KV Aneesh) b Patil 121 Paras Dogra b Gopal 70 Abdul Samad c Kruthik Krishna b Prasidh Krishna 61 Kanhaiya Wadhawan c Rahul b Shikhar Shetty 70 Sahil Lotra batting 57 Abid Mushtaq batting 20 Extras: (B-14, LB-16, W-4) 34 Total: (For 6 wickets in 156 overs) 527 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-157, 2-179, 3-303, 4-307, 5-417, 6-471.

Bowling: Vidyadhar Patil 29-2-104-1, Vijaykumar Vyshak 31-10-60-0, Prasidh Krishna 29-7-90-3, Shreyas Gopal 33-2-130-1, Shikhar Shetty 32-1-112-1, Karun Nair 2-1-1-0. PTI TAP