Ranji Trophy Group B: Andhra crush Bihar by innings and 157 runs

Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) Andhra produced an all-round show to romp home with a massive win by an innings and 157 runs against Bihar and grabbed seven points from their Ranji Trophy Group B elite clash here on Monday.

Bihar, who began the final day at 111/8 with a herculean task of making Andhra bat again with 170 runs in arrears and two wickets in hand, folded for a mere 124 in their second innings to cede their opponents a massive win here at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium.

Bihar batters flopped collectively in the contest as they had managed just 182 in the first innings, against which Andhra replied with a massive 463, taking a lead of 281 runs.

Nithish Kumar Reddy was the Player of the Match for his 159, with Andhra also grabbing a bonus point.

Kerala draws with Chattisgarh ================== At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, Kerala grabbed three points from their drawn contest against hosts Chhattisgarh for taking a slender lead of 38 runs in the first innings.

The game ended when Chhattisgarh reached 79/1 in their second essay after Kerala set a 289-run target on the final day.

Sachin Baby missed a century for the second time in the match as he was run out for 94 in Kerala’s second innings after making 91 in the first. Baby’s knock, combined with Mohammed Azharuddeen’s unbeaten 50 took Kerala to 251 for five declared on the final day.

In the final match of this group, no result was possible at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium between home team Uttar Pradesh and visitors Assam with the two teams sharing one point each after the end of the match as no play was possible.

UP batter Aryan Juyal was declared the Player of the Match for his 201 (278 balls, 21x4s, 1x6s) in the first innings.

Brief scores: At Patna: Bihar 182 and 124 in 51.1 overs (Babul Kumar 34; Lalith Mohan 4/35, KV Sasikanth 3/8) lost to Andhra 463 by an innings and 157 runs.

Points: Andhra 7, Bihar 0.

At Raipur: Kerala 350 and 251/5d in 18 overs (Sachin Baby 94, Mohammed Azharuddeen 50*; Ajay Mandal 2/93) drew with Chhattisgarh 312 and 79/1 in 22 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 39*; Basil Thampi 1/18) Points: Kerala 3, Chhattisgarh 1.

At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 548/8d drew with Assam 316/2.

Points: Uttar Pradesh 1, Assam 1. PTI DDV ATK